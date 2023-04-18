NJ Finalizes Environmental Justice Rules, Biz Group Balks

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 18, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled a finalized slate of environmental justice regulations for developers pursuing projects in low-income communities, drawing pushback from a business group that says the rules "lock out" manufacturers and thwart the state's goal to increase recycling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS