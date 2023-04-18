Chancery OKs Toss Of Baker Hughes Stockholder Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 18, 2023, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A one-member special litigation committee of oilfield giant Baker Hughes Inc.'s board has won Delaware Court of Chancery termination of a stockholder derivative suit accusing a General Electric affiliate controlling investor of funneling cash to itself through a plan for exiting its investment....

