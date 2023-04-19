Fla. Man Indicted For Evading Sanctions, Money Laundering

By Tom Lotshaw (April 18, 2023, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida man has been indicted and arrested for allegedly participating in a three-year scheme flouting U.S. sanctions against a Ukrainian oligarch and two of his companies and providing them with more than $150 million, according to federal prosecutors....

