Williams & Connolly Partner Gives Up $7M Tax Debt Defense

By Emily Sawicki (April 18, 2023, 2:36 PM EDT) -- Uncle Sam will collect on a $7.3 million debt owed by a Williams & Connolly LLP partner and his wife after the two abandoned their defense in a 2022 complaint the government filed alleging that they skipped out on federal taxes for 11 of the past 22 years....

