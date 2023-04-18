T-Mobile Asks DC Circ. To Toss NLRB's Illegal Union Order

By Beverly Banks (April 18, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile called on the D.C. Circuit to reverse an NLRB decision that deemed the business' feedback program an unlawful company union, arguing that the board's order departed from agency precedent and wasn't backed by enough evidence to show the existence of bilateral dealing....

