Ex-Tenn. Prosecutor Disbarred For Selling Crash Info To Atty

By Chart Riggall (April 18, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former Tennessee state prosecutor has been permanently disbarred after pleading guilty last year to selling information from police reports about traffic accidents to a local personal injury attorney to help him solicit new clients....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS