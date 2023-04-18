Navajo Nation Signs Renewable Energy Deal With Avangrid

By Joyce Hanson (April 18, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority and sustainable energy company Avangrid said they have inked a deal that will bring up to 1 billion watts of renewable power projects within the Navajo Nation in the states of New Mexico and Arizona....

