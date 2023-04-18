Vivint Smart Home Counters Atty Fee Bid After $189M Verdict

By Hayley Fowler (April 18, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Vivint Smart Home Inc. has shot back at a $3 million fee bid by Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP attorneys who secured a massive nine-figure damages award for their client, saying a North Carolina federal judge should wait to rule on the request until after Vivint's motion for a new trial is addressed....

