Airline Tycoon Says PI Dodging Discovery In NC Hacking Suit

By Hayley Fowler (April 18, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An airline mogul seeking to prove that a North Carolina private investigator played a role in a multinational hacking conspiracy against him has told a federal judge he's entitled to view some of the investigator's financial records, saying the request does not tread on a previous order staying production of certain bank documents....

