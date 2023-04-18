Atty's Counterclaims Tossed In Greek Pot Co. Scam Suit

By Mike Curley (April 18, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday threw out counterclaims from an attorney in a suit alleging he was part of a scam to steal $12 million from an investment firm, but will allow him to replead four of the six dismissed claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS