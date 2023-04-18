High Court Ruling Puts Fresh Scrutiny On FERC Enforcement

By Keith Goldberg (April 18, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has opened the door for constitutional challenges to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission enforcement cases, though attorneys say broader fights over the agency's use of in-house judges remain a long way off....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS