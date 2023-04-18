10th Circ. Won't Nix Utah Pot Licenses Over Denied App

By Alyssa Aquino (April 18, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A company's challenge to Utah's medical marijuana licensing scheme fell flat in the Tenth Circuit after a three-judge appellate panel ruled Tuesday that a state licensing agency had reasonably denied the company a cultivation license in favor of those with more community ties....

