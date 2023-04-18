Indian Man Pleads Guilty To $7M Laundering Conspiracy

By Daniel Ducassi (April 18, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Indian man pled guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering Tuesday in Colorado federal court for his role in a scam involving the impersonation of federal law enforcement agents to pressure people to send money, a deal that will eventually see him deported....

