Chancery Cancels Hearing On $3.1M Sears Hometown Deal

By Rose Krebs (April 18, 2023, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has canceled an upcoming hearing to consider a $3.1 million deal to partially settle a class suit filed by Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shareholders over a 2019 merger, after an attorney said there have been issues notifying stockholders about the deal....

