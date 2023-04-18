R.J. Reynolds Loses 8th Circ. Rehearing Bid After Vape Ban

By Collin Krabbe (April 18, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit won't let R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. have an en banc rehearing after a panel of judges upheld a Minnesota city's ban on flavored vape products, which the tobacco company had argued is clearly preempted by federal statute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS