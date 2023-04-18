15 Judges, Attys Vying For Florida High Court Vacancy

By Madison Arnold (April 18, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A mix of Florida state judges and attorneys comprise the 15 candidates slated to be interviewed for the state Supreme Court seat previously occupied by now-retired Justice Ricky Polston, the Florida Bar announced Tuesday....

