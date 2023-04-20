Tarter Krinsky Hires Ex-Moritt Hock IP Pro In NY

By Tiffany Hu (April 20, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Tarter Krinsky & Drogin LLP has bolstered its intellectual property team with the addition of a former partner at Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP who has significant experience in the music and entertainment industry, the firm announced....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS