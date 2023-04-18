Diameter Capital Clinches 2nd Dislocation Fund At $2.2B

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 18, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- New York-based alternative asset manager Diameter Capital Partners LP on Tuesday announced it has closed its second dislocation fund at its hard cap of $2.2 billion, far more than doubling the amount raised in the firm's predecessor fund....

