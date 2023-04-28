Wash. Health Data Protections Shake Up Privacy Law Debate

By Allison Grande (April 27, 2023, 11:43 PM EDT) -- A sweeping health privacy law enacted in Washington state Thursday is set to further complicate the growing patchwork of rules for using and sharing personal data, establishing a novel standard that is likely to provide fodder for more state and potentially federal action. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS