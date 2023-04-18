Boies Appeals Trial Loss In Spat Over $20M Film Investment

By Carolina Bolado (April 18, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- David Boies' film development company is appealing a private judge's decision siding with an investment firm that Boies, chairman of Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP, said made misrepresentations to get his film company to invest $20 million in a movie starring Natalie Portman that later flopped at the box office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS