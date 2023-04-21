Fla. Judge OKs $3.8M Emergency DIP Loan To Luxury Resort

By David Minsky (April 21, 2023, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal bankruptcy judge on Friday approved a motion to provide $3.8 million in emergency cash collateral to a West Palm Beach luxury resort in order to keep operations running and finish construction on a hotel and planned community in order to sell it at auction....

