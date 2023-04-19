Eversheds, Ellenoff Guide Fla. Solar Co. In $475M SPAC Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 19, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Florida-based residential solar provider Sunergy Renewables LLC announced Wednesday it will become a publicly traded company following its merger with ESGEN Acquisition Corp., in a deal helmed by three firms that would give the combined business a pro forma implied enterprise value of $475 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS