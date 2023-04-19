3rd Circ. Ponders Post-Removal Remand Fee Applicability

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 19, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Counsel representing a doctor sued for breach of contract by his former practice told the Third Circuit Wednesday that a district court's order that he pay $30,000 in attorney fees to remand the breach of contract case he removed to federal court was improper because of a legal gray area....

