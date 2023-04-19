Bong Maker Wins $151K In Suit Against Counterfeit Seller

By Mike Curley (April 19, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded more than $151,000 to GS Holistic LLC in a default judgment against the owner of a Los Angeles smoke shop over claims the shop sold counterfeit versions of GS Holistic's "Stündenglass" bong products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS