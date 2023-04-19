NC Attys Sue Ex-Co-Counsel For Shirking Work On $42M Suit

By Emily Sawicki (April 19, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- North Carolina Business Court will hear a suit three attorneys filed against their former co-counsel, alleging that his "deviant lifestyle" made him shirk his duties in underlying litigation the four pursued against a county social services agency that netted a $42 million settlement....

