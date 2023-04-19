Fight Brewing To Steer StoneMor Stockholder Suit In Del.

By Rose Krebs (April 19, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Two sets of former stockholders of cemetery and funeral home chain StoneMor told the Delaware Chancery Court they have agreed to consolidate suits they filed against the company's former directors and controlling stockholder Axar Capital Management over an allegedly unfair merger, and will file cross-motions vying to lead the litigation....

