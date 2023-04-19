Inovio Investors Want 1st OK For COVID-19 Derivative Deal

By Katryna Perera (April 19, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Several Inovio Pharmaceuticals investors asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday to give the first OK to a settlement reached with the company to resolve allegations that Inovio's board of directors lied about the successful development of a COVID-19 vaccine in just three hours....

