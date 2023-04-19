Expert Challenges Aren't 'Helpful,' Flint Judge Tells VNA Attys

By Danielle Ferguson (April 19, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday cautioned attorneys for Veolia North America against challenging every expert a class of Flint residents intends to call in its upcoming trial about the city's water crisis, urging the engineering company's counsel not to repeat tactics that she said took up too much time last year. ...

