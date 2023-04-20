Insurer Must Cover Settlements Of Child Molestation Claims

By Ganesh Setty (April 20, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Travelers must reimburse Carson City, Nevada, for the more than $630,000 it paid to settle negligence claims stemming from allegations that five children were molested at a camp run by the city, a Nevada federal judge ruled, finding its policy provided an additional limit of $1 million. ...

