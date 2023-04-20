Deutsche Bank Eyes Win In $155M Ponzi Scheme Suit

By David Holtzman (April 20, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank asked a Miami federal court this week to dismiss all claims that it enabled a real estate Ponzi scheme that cost investors $155 million, arguing the agreement it signed with the affected companies clearly limited the bank's responsibility....

