Hughes Hubbard, Ex-IP Head Fight Over Email In Pension Case

By Jasmin Jackson (April 20, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Multinational firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP has urged a New York federal judge to rebuff a bid by its former intellectual property group head who seeks to maintain access to his work email amid an ongoing arbitration over pension benefits, arguing that the court should turn aside the "false emergency of his own making."...

