Calif. Justices Reject Challenge To CARE Courts

By Gina Kim (April 20, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has struck down a nonprofit disability rights group's challenge to Gov. Gavin Newsom's recently enacted CARE courts plan, paving the way for counties to begin establishing courts for adults with psychotic disorders to receive treatment under the law, which goes into effect this October....

