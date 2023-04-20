Panel Grills Seattle Condo Owner On Water Damage Claims

By Greg Lamm (April 20, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court judge told a Seattle condominium owner Thursday it is too late to argue a condo association had insurance coverage for water damage allegedly caused by neglected exterior repairs, saying the owner failed to raise the issue with the trial court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS