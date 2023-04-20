Staffing Co. Says Out-Of-State Workers Can't Lead NC Class

By Caleb Drickey (April 20, 2023, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A pair of laborers can't represent a class of North Carolina-based workers in a wage action, a staffing firm argued, asserting that they did not perform any work in the state during the proposed class period and therefore have no claims for relief....

