USDA Gives $125M To Tribes For Meat And Poultry Projects

By Joyce Hanson (April 20, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it is introducing two new grant programs totaling up to $125 million that will invest in tribal and underserved regional food processors and help meat and poultry farmers expand their businesses....

