3rd Circ. Denies Review Of NLRB's Hospital Sales Doc Order

By Beverly Banks (April 20, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday backed a National Labor Relations Board decision that ordered two Pennsylvania hospitals to give a union certain documents about a sale, saying plenty of evidence upholds the board's ruling that the documents were relevant to the union's role as a collective bargaining representative....

