Invoking Samson, Judge Axes Claim From Trade Secrets Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 20, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Thursday invoked a Biblical tale of seduction and betrayal as he axed a computer fraud claim from a trade secrets dispute between rival mortgage companies alleging an executive's lover gave her the competitor's secret training manual....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS