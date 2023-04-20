Union Loses Appeal Over Control Of Historic Lodge Funds

By Daniel Ducassi (April 20, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected an attempt by the Communication Workers of America to revive its lawsuit over control of the profits from the sale of a historic Colorado Springs retreat for union printers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS