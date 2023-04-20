DC Court Suspends Atty After 'Retaliatory' Complaint

By Aaron West (April 20, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., attorney was handed a 30-day suspension after the D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday found that he had disclosed detrimental or embarrassing client secrets when he filed a disciplinary complaint against a former client — who is also an attorney — in retaliation for a complaint she had filed against him....

