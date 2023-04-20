La. Hospitals Failed To Notify Feds Of Merger Plans, FTC Says

By Matthew Perlman (April 20, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court on Thursday to stop Louisiana Children's Medical Center from integrating with three hospitals it recently acquired from HCA Healthcare Inc., alleging the health care systems failed to report the $150 million deal....

