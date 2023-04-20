University Sees Claims Pared In Worker's Disability Bias Suit

By Emmy Freedman (April 20, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a trio of claims from a lawsuit brought by a former employee of California State University Stanislaus who alleged that the stress she was under at the school led her doctor to recommend she quit, finding the public university has immunity from common law torts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS