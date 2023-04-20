NY High Court Skeptical On Murder Trial Courtroom Closure

The New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, heard arguments in its Albany courtroom this week over whether a Manhattan judge violated a man's right to a fair trial by barring members of the public from attending his murder trial. (John Deacon/courhouses.co)

Two photos showing defendant Dwight Reid in handcuffs during his trial were allegedly taken inside a courtroom in Manhattan and posted on Instagram. No hearing was held to determine who took the photos or when, but the photos were factored into the presiding judge's decision to close the courtroom to the public for the remainder of the trial. (Court Exhibit)