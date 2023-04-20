Anschutz Urges 9th Circ. To Scrap Ruling Vacating Its Leases

By Tom Lotshaw (April 20, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based Anschutz Exploration Corp. is urging the Ninth Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that revoked its oil and gas leases, arguing it was a required party in the case but not adequately represented, contrary to environmental groups' assertions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS