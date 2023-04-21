SEC Alleges $8.5M Fine Wine Scam Targeting Elderly

By Craig Clough (April 21, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued a defunct wine company and some of its senior leaders in California federal court on Thursday, alleging they fraudulently raised more than $8.5 million through the offer and sale of wine investments to at least 121 mostly elderly investors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS