Credit Suisse Bondholders Sue Swiss Watchdog Over Wipeout

By Najiyya Budaly (April 21, 2023, 1:04 PM BST) -- Investors who held over 4.5 billion Swiss francs ($5 billion) of Credit Suisse bonds have sued Switzerland's financial watchdog for its controversial decision to wipe out their investment as part of the takeover in March by UBS, lawyers representing the bondholders said Friday....

