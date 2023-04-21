Raab's Exit Spurs Hope For English Court System Reforms

By Marialuisa Taddia (April 21, 2023, 5:37 PM BST) -- Few tears were shed by Britain's legal community at the news on Friday that Dominic Raab had resigned as Justice Secretary after a series of bullying allegations — but celebrations were tempered by concerns over whether his replacement can fix an underfunded and overburdened court system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS