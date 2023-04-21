ValueAct Wants 'Entrenched' President Of 7-Eleven Parent Out

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (April 21, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Activist investor ValueAct Capital slammed the president of Japanese retail giant Seven & I Holdings, the parent company of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, saying he has "established a record of entrenchment" and naming him as one of the four directors whom the hedge fund is looking to replace....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS