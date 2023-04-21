Kirkland-Led Ares Acquisition's Upsized IPO Raises $450M

By Tom Zanki (April 21, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Special-purpose acquisition company Ares Acquisition Corp. II began trading Friday after raising $450 million through an upsized initial public offering, marking the largest SPAC listing this year, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters counsel Ropes & Gray LLP....

