Arbitration Assoc. Says It's Immune From Oil Co.'s Suit

By Ali Sullivan (April 21, 2023, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The American Arbitration Association says an oil and gas company can't sue over its mere dissatisfaction with dismissed arbitration proceedings, telling a Colorado federal judge the organization is immune from civil liability claims....

