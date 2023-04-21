Shook Hardy Fee Bid Defense Pans 'Massive' Vivint Trial Team

By Hayley Fowler (April 21, 2023, 2:52 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP attorneys have doubled down on their $3 million fee bid after nabbing a $189 million jury verdict against Vivint Smart Home Inc., quipping its staff of three and corresponding rates were far more reasonable than the smart home security company's use of five law firms and a "massive trial team."...

